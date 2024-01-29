SouthState Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 125.0% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 117,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,843,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $2,627,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,941,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Shares of Walmart stock remained flat at $164.27 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day moving average is $159.53. The stock has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

