SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at UBS Group

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSB. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

SSB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 97,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60. SouthState has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SouthState by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

