S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $450.62

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday. The stock traded as high as $450.62 and last traded at $448.88, with a volume of 108859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $446.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $430.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

