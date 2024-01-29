SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,977,000 after buying an additional 1,742,451 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,261,000 after buying an additional 1,553,182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,810,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,403,000 after buying an additional 3,324,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after buying an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $380,348,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

