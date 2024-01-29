SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 298,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 412,431 shares.The stock last traded at $25.63 and had previously closed at $25.55.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

