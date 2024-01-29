SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,499 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.