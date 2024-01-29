SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 150,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 130,666 shares.The stock last traded at $40.55 and had previously closed at $40.54.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

