Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Short Interest Update

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,200 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 388,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Spire Global Stock Up 2.7 %
Spire Global stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.25. 42,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,477. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.
Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 69.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.67%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire Global will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,802,000. Lane Generational LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 2,697,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 71,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 853.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 998,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 1,032.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 725,343 shares during the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Spire Global Company Profile
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
