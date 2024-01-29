Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Short Interest Update

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,200 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 388,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Spire Global Stock Up 2.7 %

Spire Global stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.25. 42,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,477. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 69.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.67%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire Global will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

In related news, insider Boyd C. Johnson sold 6,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $28,202.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,955 shares in the company, valued at $536,839.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,802,000. Lane Generational LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 2,697,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 71,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 853.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 998,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 1,032.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 725,343 shares during the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

