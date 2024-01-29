SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of SSE stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.05. 103,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. SSE has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

