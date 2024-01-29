SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.34

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 288248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSRM. Desjardins began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSRM

SSR Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,352,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 55,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.