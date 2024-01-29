S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,700 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 640,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $34.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 122.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

