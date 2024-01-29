St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 850 at Berenberg Bank

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 850 ($10.80) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
St. James’s Place Stock Performance
Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 670.80 ($8.52) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 663.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 773.33. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 597.18 ($7.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,310 ($16.65).
