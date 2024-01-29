St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 850 at Berenberg Bank

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 850 ($10.80) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 670.80 ($8.52) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 663.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 773.33. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 597.18 ($7.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,310 ($16.65).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

