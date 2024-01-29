Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lessened by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $225,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 23.1% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.
Starbucks Price Performance
NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $92.58. 3,383,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,636,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.09.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
