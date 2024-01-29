Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Increased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 125,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.04. The stock had a trading volume of 808,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,361. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average is $109.01. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

