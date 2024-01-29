StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of CHEK stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.21.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. Analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.