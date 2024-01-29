StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. Analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

About Check-Cap

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.