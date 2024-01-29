StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

VGZ opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Gold Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,332 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.