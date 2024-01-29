StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Stock Down 0.8 %
VGZ opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.71.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vista Gold
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.