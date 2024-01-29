StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

OPGN stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OpGen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

