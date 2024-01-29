StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance
RMCF stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.07. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.99.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.
Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.