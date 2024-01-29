StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

RMCF stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.07. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.99.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 7,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 945,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 7,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 945,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,878.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,784.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 874,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,304.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $288,937 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.