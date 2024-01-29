StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Startek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of Startek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Startek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

NYSE SRT opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Startek has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $178.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. Startek had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Startek by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Startek by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Startek by 359.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Startek during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Startek by 60.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

