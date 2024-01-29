StockNews.com Lowers Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HBNC. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HBNC

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $13.75 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $606.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 38,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.