StockNews.com Upgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Stock Up 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 30.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,262,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 12.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,617,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 183,883 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,560,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,737,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.