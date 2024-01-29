StockNews.com Upgrades Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Proto Labs Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $961.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $40.47.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

About Proto Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 3,795.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.