StockNews.com Upgrades Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Proto Labs Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of PRLB stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $961.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $40.47.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
