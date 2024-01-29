StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.16.
Several research firms recently commented on SVI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
