Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,343,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 127,330 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 426,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 177,350 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 49,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.96. 196,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $954.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

