Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Shares Gap Down to $19.90

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.90, but opened at $19.46. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 57,638 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.71%.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $77,327.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,538 shares of company stock worth $1,183,278. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

