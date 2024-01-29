Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPH

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.49. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,751.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $77,327.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,670 shares in the company, valued at $624,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,751.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,538 shares of company stock worth $1,183,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 104,015.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,827,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,014,439,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $20,323,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2,343.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 717,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 687,658 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 229,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.