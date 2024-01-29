SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SUIC Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SUIC opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. SUIC Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

About SUIC Worldwide

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services.

