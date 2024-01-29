SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SUIC Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:SUIC opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. SUIC Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $7.50.
About SUIC Worldwide
