Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.75. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 980,268 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 95.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

