Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Shares Gap Up to $58.25

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.25, but opened at $59.43. Sunoco shares last traded at $59.78, with a volume of 83,971 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Sunoco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,747,000 after purchasing an additional 55,402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sunoco by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sunoco by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 110,156 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 6,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 565,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Sunoco by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 419,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

