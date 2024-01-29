Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Short Interest Up 18.6% in January

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $9.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $484.00. 4,612,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.21. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $496.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $22,983,188. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,938,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $5,778,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 124.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 20,615 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $3,958,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

