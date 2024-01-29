SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Short Interest Up 35.8% in January

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 21.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 358,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SurgePays during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays during the first quarter worth about $107,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SurgePays during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SurgePays during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SurgePays by 32.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100,866 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SurgePays alerts:

SurgePays Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SURG opened at $6.60 on Monday. SurgePays has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $111.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. SurgePays had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.74%. The firm had revenue of $34.16 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.