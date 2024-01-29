Susquehanna Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Susquehanna restated their neutral rating on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.59.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

