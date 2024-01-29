Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 490,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYRS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 904,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,786,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,007.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,581,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 117,108 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 531,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 452,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,984 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

