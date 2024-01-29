T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7 %

TROW stock opened at $110.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

