T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 278,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $4.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $168.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

