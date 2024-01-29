Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Targa Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Targa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Targa Resources stock opened at $86.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

