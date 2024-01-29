Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Target Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.64. 3,450,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

