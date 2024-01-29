Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW) Short Interest Up 25.6% in January

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 14.5 %

THWWW stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $968,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 779.8% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 135,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 120,274 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $1,539,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 298,378 shares in the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

