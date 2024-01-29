Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 123 ($1.56).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.19) to GBX 96 ($1.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 146.30 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.99. The stock has a market cap of £5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.38, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 98.92 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.40 ($1.91).

(Get Free Report

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.