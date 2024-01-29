Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 123 ($1.56).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.19) to GBX 96 ($1.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
About Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
