TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $39.43. 1,040,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,409. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $43.30.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,683.33%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

