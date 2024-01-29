TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$55.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.12.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TRP

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 517,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,169. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. The company has a market cap of C$55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$57.85.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.2033898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.