TD Cowen Downgrades Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) to Market Perform

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the mineral exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $338.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $76.78.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mineral exploration company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Lithium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile



Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.



