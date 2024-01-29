TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 504.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,178,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 8,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $144.48 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

