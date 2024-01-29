Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ TETE opened at $11.53 on Monday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

Institutional Trading of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 220,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

