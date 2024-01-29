Telcoin (TEL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $257,730.29

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. Telcoin has a total market cap of $66.92 million and $257,730.29 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Telcoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Telcoin

Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

