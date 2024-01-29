Telsey Advisory Group Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $245.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $227.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.88 and a 200-day moving average of $211.75. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $773,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after buying an additional 2,792,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $264,936,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

