Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,300 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 463,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

TPST stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Tempest Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

