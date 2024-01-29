Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.95

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

