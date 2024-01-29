Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $49.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.42.

TX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Ternium Stock Performance

NYSE TX opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.25. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.23). Ternium had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ternium will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after buying an additional 1,044,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

