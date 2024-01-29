TerraClassicUSD Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $230.57 million and $9.46 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00082241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00028949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00022579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001426 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,778,960,962 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,652,887 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.